American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $139.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $128.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.75% from the company’s current price.

AWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

NYSE AWK opened at $137.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.24. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $141.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

