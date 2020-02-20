Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CFO Sells $9,254,748.80 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AMP opened at $179.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.27. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.57 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

