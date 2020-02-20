Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at JMP Securities

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JMP Securities to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s previous close.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of Amerisafe stock opened at $70.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.45. Amerisafe has a 12 month low of $56.65 and a 12 month high of $71.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Amerisafe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Amerisafe in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Amerisafe by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Amerisafe by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Amerisafe by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

