Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.02-1.18 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.02-$1.18 EPS.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $123.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.45. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,483,215.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.95.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

