Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s current price.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.55.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock opened at $123.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,265,410,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Analog Devices by 861,877.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,047,000 after buying an additional 1,077,347 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 836,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,451,000 after buying an additional 665,902 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 438.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after buying an additional 612,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.