Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $134.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $124.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average is $113.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

