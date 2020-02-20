Analysts Anticipate Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Denbury Resources reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denbury Resources.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.23.

Shares of DNR stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,948,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,209,737. The stock has a market cap of $467.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.58. Denbury Resources has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNR. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

