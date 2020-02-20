Analysts Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETH shares. TheStreet downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 89,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 304.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 514,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 387,113 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETH traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,152. The firm has a market cap of $383.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $23.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

