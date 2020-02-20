Analysts Anticipate Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post $210.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.00 million. Seattle Genetics reported sales of $195.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year sales of $950.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $901.25 million to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seattle Genetics.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Seattle Genetics to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $3,169,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $937,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,766 shares of company stock worth $11,507,967 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,262,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,086,651,000 after acquiring an additional 378,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after buying an additional 123,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after buying an additional 812,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,866,000 after buying an additional 123,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,092,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,870,000 after buying an additional 166,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.33. 883,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.89. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -120.74 and a beta of 2.00. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.