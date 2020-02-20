Analysts Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $438.04 Million

Analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce $438.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $430.58 million to $449.90 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $403.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CL King started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

CMP stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,265. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 10,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

