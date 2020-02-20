Analysts Expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.65. DISH Network posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DISH shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 536,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,213. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $63,152.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

