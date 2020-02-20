Analysts Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Announce $1.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report earnings per share of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.44. EnerSys posted earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENS. Sidoti lifted their price objective on EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $399,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 133.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.87. 162,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62. EnerSys has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $78.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.