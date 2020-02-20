Analysts Expect Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) to announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Watford’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.89. Watford reported earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Watford will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Watford.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.53). Watford had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTRE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Watford from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watford currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 77,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,068. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $517.55 million and a P/E ratio of 12.56. Watford has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

In related news, CEO John F. Rathgeber purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $194,905.00. Also, CFO Robert L. Hawley purchased 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,834.55. Insiders purchased a total of 11,735 shares of company stock worth $271,100 over the last three months. 16.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,377,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Watford during the second quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Watford by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Watford during the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Watford during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

