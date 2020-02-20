Analysts Offer Predictions for Bombardier Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bombardier in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital cut Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 19th.

Bombardier has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.18.

