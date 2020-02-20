Analysts Set Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Target Price at $25.50

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 9.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.91. 161,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,867. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

