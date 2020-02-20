AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 421,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,488. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 689.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

