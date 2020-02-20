Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $72.71

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.71 and last traded at $72.89, with a volume of 554760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.60.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

