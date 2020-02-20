Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $72.71

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.71 and last traded at $72.89, with a volume of 554760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.60.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit