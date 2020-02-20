AppCoins (APPC) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $640,327.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, BiteBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.22 or 0.02969419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00231785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00146298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, BiteBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.