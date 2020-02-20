Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Appian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $61.18. The company had a trading volume of 41,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,382. Appian has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $63.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Appian by 1,432.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Appian by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Appian by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

