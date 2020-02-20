Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.58–0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $296-298 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.27 million.Appian also updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to -0.2–0.18 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APPN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.73.
Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,382. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. Appian has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $63.77.
About Appian
Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.
