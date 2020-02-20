Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of (0.20-0.18) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $71-71.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.88 million.Appian also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.58–0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.73.

NASDAQ APPN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,472. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77.

In other Appian news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Also, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $33,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $436,260.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,199,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

