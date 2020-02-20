AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of AptarGroup worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,455,000 after buying an additional 82,467 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,266,000 after purchasing an additional 620,114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 717,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 377,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $114.38. 104,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,048. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.21 and a fifty-two week high of $126.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average of $116.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

