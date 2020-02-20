AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.85-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04.

ATR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.93. The company had a trading volume of 378,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,847. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $126.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AptarGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.33.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

