Aquila Services Group (LON:AQSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.00

Aquila Services Group PLC (LON:AQSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), with a volume of 5205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.58. The company has a market cap of $13.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17.

Aquila Services Group (LON:AQSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 0.55 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Aquila Services Group plc provides financing and management consultancy advice to housing associations, local authorities, government agencies, and other non-profit organizations in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Consultancy, Interim Management, and Treasury Management segments.

