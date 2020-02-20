Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.
In other Aravive news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.
ARAV stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 121,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,648. Aravive has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.49.
About Aravive
Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.
