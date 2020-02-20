ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) to Issue $0.19 Interim Dividend

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.
ARB stock opened at A$18.99 ($13.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$19.16 and its 200 day moving average is A$18.70. ARB has a one year low of A$16.02 ($11.36) and a one year high of A$20.08 ($14.24).
ARB Company Profile
