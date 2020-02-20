ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) to Issue $0.19 Interim Dividend

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

ARB stock opened at A$18.99 ($13.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$19.16 and its 200 day moving average is A$18.70. ARB has a one year low of A$16.02 ($11.36) and a one year high of A$20.08 ($14.24).

ARB Company Profile

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars and protection equipment, including summit, alloy, deluxe, and commercial bull bars, as well as summit and deluxe sahara bars; and nudge and smart bars.

