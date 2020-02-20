ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Shares Down 10%

Shares of ARHT Media Inc (CVE:ART) were down 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 101,025 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 59,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11.

About ARHT Media (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiary, ARHT Media (USA) Inc, engages in the creation, transmission, and delivery of digital human holograms worldwide. It offers HumaGrams that are 3D interactive human holograms generated using Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence Technology (ARHT), which allows its customers to interact and conduct real-time e-commerce in various distribution channels.

