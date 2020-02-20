Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AI. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlington Asset Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Arlington Asset Investment stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.67. 31,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $234.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.02. Arlington Asset Investment has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.49%. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 1,378.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 531,154 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67,807 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

