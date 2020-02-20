ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 88.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.9%.

Shares of ARR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.67. 435,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,531. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $20.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

