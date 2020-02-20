ARQ Group (ASX:ARQ) Trading Down 4.2%

ARQ Group Ltd (ASX:ARQ) dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.22 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), approximately 182,628 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.24 ($0.17).

The company has a market cap of $28.09 million and a P/E ratio of -76.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44.

About ARQ Group (ASX:ARQ)

ARQ Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital solutions worldwide. It operates through SMB Solutions and Enterprise segments. The SMB Solutions segment provides domain name registrations and renewals, Website and email hosting, and analysis, as well as Website development services.

