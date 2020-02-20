Artis Turba Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,872.00 (ARTIS)

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. Artis Turba has a market capitalization of $251,204.00 and approximately $7,872.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Artis Turba has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Artis Turba token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.16 or 0.03015206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00226090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00145865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Artis Turba Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,086,380 tokens. Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba . The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com

Buying and Selling Artis Turba

