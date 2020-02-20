Atlas Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.69 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.69 million and $410,284.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $284.18 or 0.02960809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00231569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00144866 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

