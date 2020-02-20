AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,575. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $777,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 29,134 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $958,217.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,219 shares of company stock worth $9,054,763 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AtriCure by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

