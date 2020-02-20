Australian Potash (ASX:APC) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.09 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.07), 397,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 142% from the average session volume of 164,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.10 ($0.07).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 million and a P/E ratio of -9.58.

Australian Potash Company Profile (ASX:APC)

Australian Potash Limited operates as a minerals exploration company in Australia. The company's principal project is the Lake Wells potash project located in the northeast part of the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia. It also holds interests in the Yamarna gold project and the Laverton Downs gold and base metals project located in Australia.

