Axe Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $4.25 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00005337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Axe is axerunners.com

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

