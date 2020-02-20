AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of AXT stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,182. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.69. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $155.25 million, a P/E ratio of -102.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Get AXT alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $4.70 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.