B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.48

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 946579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTG. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,126,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,758,000 after buying an additional 5,450,912 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,443,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,049,000 after buying an additional 5,450,265 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in B2Gold by 52.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,933 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in B2Gold by 292.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,738,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in B2Gold by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,600 shares during the period.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

