BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 13.80 Per Share

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BA stock opened at GBX 659.92 ($8.68) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 626.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 578. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 655.80 ($8.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.94.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.81) target price (down from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 680.27 ($8.95).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

