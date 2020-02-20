Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.12)-(0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $63.2-63.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.21 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.27–0.17 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,433. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 634.14 and a beta of 0.51. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.86.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $44,705.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at $492,533.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $177,454.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,256 shares of company stock valued at $574,115. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.