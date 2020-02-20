Bango (LON:BGO) Trading Down 4.4%

Bango plc (LON:BGO)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.28), approximately 279,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 110,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.34).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Bango in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 million and a P/E ratio of -31.09.

In other news, insider Ray Anderson purchased 15,000 shares of Bango stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £16,800 ($22,099.45). Also, insider Paul Larbey purchased 17,297 shares of Bango stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £17,988.88 ($23,663.35).

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology to enable mobile phone users to make payments for goods and services on connected devices primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers Bango Platform, which enables app stores and merchants to pay using carrier billing and wallets; Bango Grid that enables stores to plan, launch, and manage their payment routes; and Bango Boost, a tool to monitor and optimize carrier billing services.

