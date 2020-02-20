BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

NYSE:BKU traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,633. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

