Barclays Reiterates “€84.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Barclays set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FME. HSBC set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €79.70 ($92.67).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €74.80 ($86.98) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.74. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12-month high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

