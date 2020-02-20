Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bausch Health Companies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

BHC stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.77. 3,176,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,298. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.76.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.