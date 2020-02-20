Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bausch Health Companies updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

BHC stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.77. 3,176,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,298. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.76.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Earnings History for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit