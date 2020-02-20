Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Shares Up 20%

Benton Resources Inc (CVE:BEX) shares shot up 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 378,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 416,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 69.04, a quick ratio of 67.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.24.

Benton Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and the Cape Ray property located in southwestern Newfoundland.

