Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Sells $941,440.00 in Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Muth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $890,240.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $303,450.00.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $126.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.50. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $239.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.84.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

