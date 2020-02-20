Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BYSI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Beyondspring in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Beyondspring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Beyondspring in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of Beyondspring stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,453. The company has a market capitalization of $469.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10. Beyondspring has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Beyondspring will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beyondspring during the fourth quarter valued at $1,477,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beyondspring during the fourth quarter valued at $914,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Beyondspring during the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Beyondspring by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beyondspring during the second quarter valued at $956,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

