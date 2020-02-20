BidaskClub Downgrades SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) to Strong Sell

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

SINA stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.36. SINA has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83.

SINA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SINA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,912,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SINA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SINA by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 733,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,271,000 after purchasing an additional 89,918 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SINA by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 721,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SINA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,171,000. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

