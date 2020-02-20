BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BLFS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of BLFS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 99,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,816. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $335.38 million, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,074 shares in the company, valued at $691,080.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,343. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 94.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 283,603 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 143,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 138,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 58,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

