Bitcore (BTX) Trading 43.8% Higher This Week

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $12,912.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcore has traded 43.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00005539 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, CryptoBridge, Exrates and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,563.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.07 or 0.02676315 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.87 or 0.03835445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00714465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00799469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00092957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010348 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00626338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,099,987 coins and its circulating supply is 17,599,028 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, QBTC, Exrates, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

