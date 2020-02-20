Bitzeny (ZNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29,035.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 55.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $29,035.00 and $16.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 53.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00722072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000364 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

